Google is downgrading Nexus 6 owners on 7.1.1 to 7.0, which is causing more problems than it’s fixing

- Mar. 15th 2017 9:23 am PT

Google’s Nexus 6 is outside of its update window at this point, but owners were glad to learn that the phone would be upgraded to Android 7.1.1, even though it was delayed for quite some time. Eventually, Google rolled out the update, but it later pulled it. However, that left some users on 7.1.1, and apparently, Google is trying to downgrade those users back to 7.0.

According to several Nexus 6 owners on Reddit (via Android Police), Google is pushing an OTA update that replaces Android 7.1.1 with Android 7.0. Traditionally, users need to reset their device in order to downgrade to an older OS version, even in the case of the Android Beta Program. This update, though, does not include that requirement, and thus, it’s causing apps to continuously crash, essentially making the phone unusable. For now, it’s probably best to either skip this “update,” or just wipe your phone and sideload it.

Google originally pressed pause on the 7.1.1 update for the Nexus 6 due to concerns surrounding SafetyNet and Android Pay. It’s unclear when the company will fix the issue and roll the update back out to Nexus 6 owners.

