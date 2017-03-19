Best Buy currently has the LG Watch Style on sale for $179 (Reg $249)

Android Wear 2.0 debuted along two new watches from LG, and while the LG Watch Style wasn’t super well received, most of that was due to its price point. Now, Best Buy is fixing that flaw with a pretty massive discount on all models…

Currently, all models of the LG Watch Style are on sale for just $179 at Best Buy, at pretty huge $70 drop off of the original price of $249. Better yet, this applies to the Rose Gold model as well, which inexplicably costs $30 more than other models when not on sale.

Like the LG Watch Sport, the LG Watch Style comes out of the box with Android Wear 2.0 and a rotating crown power button, but lacks many of the big features of the new OS, such as Android Pay, LTE, and more. As mentioned in our review, the Watch Style is pretty disappointing in terms of battery life, but it’s a fine watch overall, especially at this price point. At the time of writing, all three models are still in stock…

This deal appeared first on 9to5Toys.