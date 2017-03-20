9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG Watch Style $180, Samsung Chromebook Plus $420, Moto 360 2nd gen. $170, Google Home deals, more

- Mar. 20th 2017 9:57 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

The new LG Watch Style Smartwatch for Android and iPhone gets a discount down to $180

Samsung’s new Chromebook Plus goes $30 off in its first discount $420 shipped (Reg. $450) | Amazon

Daily Deals: Moto 2nd Gen Moto 360 Smartwatch from $170, more

Save $29 when you purchase two Google Homes at the Google Store: $229 ($258 value)

Philips Hue White/Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit w/ a Google Home Speaker for $279 ($50 off)

Amazon 1-Day Gaming Accessories Sale: Razer DeathAdder Mouse $33, MIMO Routers from $130, headsets and more

Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more

Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to $60 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Toffee Cases offers 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% off sitewide discount, releases new Commuter Satchel for MacBooks

Make the move to 4K with this Dell 28-inch Ultra HD Widescreen Monitor for $300 shipped (Reg. $380)

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more

Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]

Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard

