Michael Kors announces new ‘Sofie’ and ‘Grayson’ Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches

Today is seemingly Android Wear hardware day at Baselworld 2017, and that continues with Michael Kors’ new ‘Sofie’ and ‘Grayson’ additions to its Access smartwatch lineup.
As is often the case with luxury watch manufacturers, Kors is launching two models today: one more stylish option aimed primarily at women, and one more “sporty” option aimed at men.
As you can see above, the Sofie (right) is a bit daintier with a “lightweight” case body and a “pavé” (whatever that means) bezel. The Sofie will be available in 8 different “plating-and-bracelet options” and there will be seven interchangeable strap options to pick from.
The Grayson is “made to complement the 24/7 lifestyle of the modern man,” Michael Kors says, and is a bit beefier with two additional buttons and a rotating crown (a configuration very similar to the recently-launched LG Watch Sport). It will be offered in three variants with four strap options.
Specs on these watches aren’t clear yet, but you can expect them both to be powered by the Snapdragon 2100 system-on-a-chip, and run Google’s latest Android Wear 2.0. And as is the case with all Android Wear watches, they’ll of course both work with iOS and Android.
As for pricing, they’re going to come in at around the same price points as many other Android Wear smartwatches these days. These Access Android Wear-powered smartwatches start at $350.
Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), a global luxury fashion brand, is pleased to announce a host of new products and initiatives designed to further the growth and excitement generated by last fall's launch of MICHAEL KORS ACCESS, the brand's line of smartwatches and activity trackers."It's clear to me that the future of fashion will combine great design, personal style and innovative technology," says Michael Kors, "and the amazing response to MICHAEL KORS ACCESS has confirmed that that future is now. We're thrilled to be able to offer this next generation of smartwatches and hybrids."
Of special note:
- THE INTRODUCTION OF TWO NEW TOUCHSCREEN SMARTWATCHES: THE SOFIE, FOR WOMEN, AND THE GRAYSON, FOR MEN These additions to the smartwatch line feature updated software, a dazzling AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) touchscreen display, and are designed, like the ongoing Bradshaw and Dylan styles, for the customer who wants it all: technological innovation, social connectivity and great style.The sleek and feminine Sofie features a thin, lightweight case body with a pavé bezel and a full round display. It will be offered in eight different plating-and-bracelet combinations, with seven quick-release interchangeable strap options.The Grayson, made to complement the 24/7 lifestyle of the modern man, combines luxury with sporty good looks, and has a full-round dial with a rotating crown for quick scrolling. It will be offered in gold-tone, stainless steel, and blue and black ion-plate, with four interchangeable strap options.Like all MICHAEL KORS ACCESS wearables, the Sofie and the Grayson are compatible with both Android™ and iOS® phones thanks to cutting edge technology made possible through a partnership with Google and the Android Wear™ 2.0 smartwatch platform. They feature the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 system-on-a-chip.
- A SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF MEN’S SMARTWATCHES Michael Kors believes that men’s smartwatches represent an important opportunity for the future. In addition to the new touchscreen smartwatch, the brand is also introducing two new hybrid smartwatch styles for men and expanding the existing Gage hybrid assortment. Together, these new options will offer the Michael Kors man a broad range of exceptional-looking smartwatch designs enhanced with the fitness tracking, sleep tracking and notifications he finds most useful.
- THE EVOLUTION OF THE MICHAEL KORS ACCESS MICRO APP The next iteration of the app will feature exciting, socially driven functionality, as well as new customizable digital watch faces. My Social is a feature that allows the user to link to her or his Instagram account and set a personal post photo as a watch face. The app allows you to scroll through your Instagram feed, select a favorite image, and even apply filters, creating a watch face that’s as personal as your life. By the end of 2017, the brand will have released 15 new digital watch faces, all with multiple customizable elements.
- THE LAUNCH OF MICHAEL KORS ACCESS IN NEW GLOBAL MARKETS The brand will be launching its wearable technology line in a number of new markets in 2017, including Mainland China, Brazil and many others.
“MICHAEL KORS ACCESS display smartwatches have been extremely popular choices for users who wish to wear watches that are both stylish and functional,” says David Singleton, Vice President of Android Engineering, Google. “We’re very excited to continue the partnership with Michael Kors to create beautiful new devices that let people express their style while staying connected through the latest features of Android Wear 2.0.”
“When we launched, we stated that we would grow our wearable technology line by listening closely to our customers,” says John Idol, Chairman and CEO of Michael Kors. “They have made it clear that they love being connected, love the ease of notifications from their favorite apps, and can never get enough customization. We’re pleased to be introducing exceptional new smartwatches and software that deliver on those fronts and others, and in more markets than ever.”
MICHAEL KORS ACCESS touchscreen smartwatches start at $350 USD. Hybrid smartwatches start at $250 USD. Activity trackers start at $95 USD. All are available in Michael Kors stores, MichaelKors.com and select department and specialty stores.
ABOUT MICHAEL KORS ACCESS TOUCHSCREEN SMARTWATCHES
All MICHAEL KORS ACCESS touchscreen smartwatches offer customizable features perfect for the brand’s sophisticated, busy and socially connected customers:
- Exclusive Michael Kors display watch faces, which change with a swipe—whether it’s a digital chronograph designed for the gym or glittering, animated pavé for night
- Hundreds of possible combinations of display face, color and sub dials
- A touchscreen display smartwatch powered by Android Wear 2.0 so you can:
- Download third-party apps easily through the on-watch Google Play Store
- Meet your Google Assistant™ by holding the power button or saying “Ok Google.” Ask about weather, set a reminder, get directions and more.
- Customize watch faces, color combinations and information to suit your style, your mood and your life
- Track runs, bike rides, strength training (e.g., pull-ups and push-ups) and more through Google Fit
- Measure calories, pace, distance and additional exercises based on settings
- Streaming music right from the watch when you are connected to phone or WiFi with the Google Play Music app.
- Interchangeable leather, silicone and stainless steel straps
- Styles for men and women
- Magnetic charging