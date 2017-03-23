Michael Kors announces new ‘Sofie’ and ‘Grayson’ Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches

Today is seemingly Android Wear hardware day at Baselworld 2017, and that continues with Michael Kors’ new ‘Sofie’ and ‘Grayson’ additions to its Access smartwatch lineup.

As is often the case with luxury watch manufacturers, Kors is launching two models today: one more stylish option aimed primarily at women, and one more “sporty” option aimed at men.

As you can see above, the Sofie (right) is a bit daintier with a “lightweight” case body and a “pavé” (whatever that means) bezel. The Sofie will be available in 8 different “plating-and-bracelet options” and there will be seven interchangeable strap options to pick from.

The Grayson is “made to complement the 24/7 lifestyle of the modern man,” Michael Kors says, and is a bit beefier with two additional buttons and a rotating crown (a configuration very similar to the recently-launched LG Watch Sport). It will be offered in three variants with four strap options.

Specs on these watches aren’t clear yet, but you can expect them both to be powered by the Snapdragon 2100 system-on-a-chip, and run Google’s latest Android Wear 2.0. And as is the case with all Android Wear watches, they’ll of course both work with iOS and Android.

As for pricing, they’re going to come in at around the same price points as many other Android Wear smartwatches these days. These Access Android Wear-powered smartwatches start at $350.