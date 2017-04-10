Google Play Store carrier billing now supports Boost Mobile in the US

Apr. 10th 2017

Google Play carrier billing, a service which lets you have purchased media charged to your wireless carrier bill, is expanding to more carriers across the world. Today’s update to the Google Support page shows support for Boost Mobile in the US and new carriers in 6 other countries, too…

As mentioned, the only new carrier for the US is Boost (via Android Police) — although that’s curious since Boost is a prepaid carrier and typically only postpaid carriers will support carrier billing like this. Also, Vodafone now supports carrier billing in Indonesia, Orange now supports it in Luxemborg, and Vietnam is adding two local carriers.

Here’s the full list of new carriers (and their locales) with support for carrier billing:

  • US: Boost
  • Indonesia: Vodafone
  • Kazakhstan: Beeline
  • Luxembourg: Orange
  • Pakistan: Telenor Pakistan
  • Slovenia: Telekom
  • Vietnam: Vietnamobile, Viettel

With today’s addition of Boost, there are now six US carriers that support carrier billing through the Play Store: AT&T, Boost, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon. You can set up direct carrier billing in the Play Store app.

