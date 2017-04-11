Samsung and Sprint launch new mid-range Galaxy J7 Perx with 3300mAh battery, Android Nougat, more

Good news for Sprint customers: Samsung‘s midrange Galaxy J7, which was announced earlier this year, has officially made it through the carrier’s certifications and is due to join Sprint’s offerings as “Galaxy J7 Perx“…

The device is your typical Samsung midrange phone: it has a large 5.5″ display with HD resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2.22GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

The battery measures in at a generous 3300mAh, while cameras are 8MP and 5MP for the back and front respectively. Topping it all off is the presence of Android Nougat as the out-of-the-box system, albeit still at its 7.0 version (with no indication on when it will be updated to more recent releases).

Considering that the package comes in at $265, however, it’s not a bad deal. You can either purchase the phone for that price or sign up for a 24-month contract for a very easygoing $11/month, which also includes no upfront payment.