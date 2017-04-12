Huawei sold 5 million Mate 9 units in four months, already testing Android O

You can say a lot about Huawei’s policy with software, but you can’t say that the company isn’t getting better as time goes on. EMUI 5 was a big step forward for the company, and now, it looks like it is already testing out Google’s latest version of Android on one of its latest flagships, the Mate 9.

As shown by XDA, testing it already underway for Android O on the Huawei Mate 9, at least on a Chinese variant. While the settings menu doesn’t straight up confirm this, the presence of the picture-in-picture feature does, as that isn’t present on previous versions of Android.

Obviously, this is a very early build if it is indeed a legitimate version of Android O running on the Mate 9. Huawei hasn’t announced any plans for Android O just yet, but since the preview is available, it makes sense that it would already be working on a build.

In related news, Huawei’s Mate 9 has reportedly become a pretty big success for the company, at least given the sales totals so far. Apparently, Huawei has sold 5 million Mate 9 units so far, just 4 months after its launch. This report apparently takes into account sales between November of 2016 and March of this year. Obviously, this includes sales from international regions, as well as those in the US following the January release.

While the Mate 9 isn’t quite matching up to the massive success of the Huawei P9, which Huawei says has reached 12 million units worldwide, it’s definitely beating out some of the company’s other phones, such as the Mate 8 which preceded it. As we’ve said in the past, the Mate 9 is an excellent smartphone, so its success is certainly deserved.