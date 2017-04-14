9to5Rewards: A brand new LG G6 [Giveaway]

For this week’s 9to5Rewards, we’re partnering with LG to give away one brand new LG G6. That’s right, if you win, you’re going to get the latest flagship smartphone from the Korean company delivered straight to your doorstep…

Specifically, the phone you’ll be receiving is the same model that we’ve been spending time with ourselves. It’s a black model in 32GB storage capacity, and it’s going to have Verizon branding on the back. But as is the case with all Verizon phones, it’s completely unlocked and will work with Verizon and major US GSM carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile, and more.

We reviewed the LG G6 earlier this month, and our general impression is that it’s just a solid phone all-around. Its near-bezel-less 18:9 display really shines. And while its software isn’t perfect and it packs last year’s Snapdragon processor, it’s still one of the snappiest Android phones you can by today.

Also, one thing that makes the LG G6 stand out among the competition is that it’s far more durable than other flagships. The phone has passed 14 military standards tests: Low Temperature, High Temperature, Humidity, Vibration, Solar Radiation, Low Pressure, Sand and Dust, Immersion, Temperature Shock, Salt Fog and Rain.

For this week’s giveaway there’s just one winner, and that one winner is going to receive one phone. Check back every week for more opportunities to win, and check out the 9to5Rewards guide to see what you’ve already missed out on. There are more chances to win some goodies this week over at 9to5Mac.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week.Last week’s winners of our Google LG G6 case bundles were @monsterdrift and @twood3.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US and Canada.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Mac: Anker’s PowerCore 2200 battery case for iPhone 7 [Giveaway]