Android Pay adding support for in-store and in-app payments with PayPal

A new “strategic collaboration” will allow Android Pay to use PayPal as a payment method. This notably expands PayPal’s reach beyond just online merchants and into any brick-and-mortar store where Google’s payment service is already accepted.

When the PayPal integration rolls out over the next few weeks, Android Pay users will be able to link and select it as a payment method. It should seamlessly work in any store with readers that already support Google’s payment solution.

Millions of people already use their PayPal account to make online purchases, receive payments and send money to friends and family. Soon they can start using the same PayPal account to tap and pay with their phones in stores and speed through checkout in Android apps.

Beyond paying in physical locations, traditional features associated with linking a credit or debit card will also be available. While adoption may not be as wide as PayPal, a handful of Android apps, like Uber and Etsy, allow for a fast fingerprint checkout with Pay.

The two companies are also working on allowing cards already stored in PayPal to be used as payment methods. However, this feature is expected to arrive in the next few months.

Google notes that the initial integration will rollout to Pay users in the U.S. over the coming weeks. All current Android devices that support Pay (4.4 KitKat and above) will have access to the PayPal integration.