Do you think people will associate Google with ‘The Circle’? [Poll]

Every so often, a movie comes out that shows a future in which technology has overrun our lives. The Circle, a movie that’s airing in theaters starting today, shares such a story where everyone is hyper-connected through a technology company’s products and services. Do you think that those who watch The Circle will associate it with Google?

The Circle, starring Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and John Boyega, is set in a time not too different from our own. While it isn’t clear how or why (we haven’t seen the movie yet), The Circle offers free services similar to those provided by Google. The trailer (below) shows Watson’s character slowly realizing that the company she works for knows everything about her and those around her.

This movie brings up a lot of privacy concerns similar to those that many have with Google. Because so many people give their information to the search giant in exchange for using its services, Google obviously has an immense amount of information at its disposal. With its slogan of “Don’t be evil,” we can hope for the best — but who knows?

Do you think people believe Google is participating on the same level of privacy invasion as seen in The Circle? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!