Are you supporting your favorite YouTube creators, if so how? [Poll]

Something that we’ve all heard a lot about, especially lately, is that money just isn’t there for many YouTubers anymore. The latest reasoning for all of this is that a lot of advertisers do not like the content its ads have been placed next to and have since pulled everything completely off of the platform. Unfortunately, this means that content creators are seeing a cut in their paychecks. Now that your favorite channels might be in financial trouble, how are you helping them keep the lights on?

Advertising is a huge business for Google. This is why when companies started to pull its ads off of Google’s ad networks, the Silicon Valley search giant made changes to YouTube that made it easier for advertisers to decide where their money was going. For creators, though, this meant that there would be more automation that would categorize videos behind the scenes and potentially deem a video unfriendly to some advertisers without fully demonizing the video.

All of this comes down to YouTube content creators seeing less income on videos without really being told why. To help cover expenses that were normally covered by Google Adsense, some creators have turned to other routes of fan-funding. These include having Patreon pages, selling merchandise, and finding outside advertisers to sponsor videos. Additionally, some creators have even tried to talk to their subscribers and ask them to either disable their ad blockers or consider signing up for YouTube Red so that they could benefit some from the remaining advertisements.

