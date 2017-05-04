First look at Google Allo’s new selfie-generated sticker pack feature [Gallery]

We told you back when Allo 5.0 started rolling out that Google was working on an interesting new custom selfie-generated sticker pack feature. Now, version 10.0 of Allo is rolling out publicly and we’ve managed to enable the feature to see just how it works…

In our teardown of version 5.0, we found that you’d be able to “Generate stickers,” as well as provide feedback to help Google “improve the quality of [their] algorithm.” The strings we found said that you’d be able to “Take a selfie and we’ll automagically generate a sticker pack in your likeness.”

After you choose the option to generate a sticker pack in the app, the first thing you’ll be prompted with is a typical front-facing camera view with a pair of “glasses” to fit your eyes in. From there, you snap a picture, wait a few minutes, and a sticker pack based on your appearance will be generated. As you can see, you can choose to “redo” your pack if you’re not satisfied with the results. Or you can save the pack to us in your chats.

After your sticker pack is generated, though, you also have the option to customize it and tweak it to more perfectly match your own appearance. As you can see below, you can twealk the avatar’s head shape, hair, eyes, facial features, and facial hair. You’ll find the new sticker pack, “inspired” by you, in the same list you find your other stickers packs. And you can use the stickers in chats as usual.

While yes, this is another less-than-functionally-compelling new addition to Google Allo, you have to admit it’s a pretty interesting feature. And while it might not add many new users to an app that’s almost a year old and still struggling to gain momentum, it is just plain fun.

The feature isn’t out yet, but should become available within a couple weeks. Many of the features that we found evidence of in our teardown of Google Allo 9.0 were enabled right around the time that Google Allo 10.0 (the current version) started rolling out. We’ll have more information on Google Allo 10.0 in our teardown of that version coming soon.

Dylan contributed to this article.