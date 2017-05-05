Samsung smartphone shipments fell by 60% in China in Q1 2017 as local brands bite

Samsung smartphone shipments fell by 60% year-on-year in China during the first quarter of the year according to Counterpoint Research data. The company saw its market share in the country slashed from 8.6% in Q1 2016 to 3.3% Q1 2017.

The main reason for the fall at a time when smartphone sales in China are still growing was far stronger competition from local brands …

Oppo saw its shipments soar by 81%, Vivo by 60% and Huawei by 25%. Two other brands did also see their share fall, though less dramatically. Apple suffered a 15% drop, while Xiaomi’s shipments fell by 34%.

Apple’s slump isn’t surprising given that it doesn’t compete in mid-tier handsets, where growth was fastest, but Samsung’s mid-priced models also lost out to local brands.

The mid-tier $100-$199 and $300-399 segments were fastest growing segments, mainly driven by Huawei, Oppo and Vivo.

Within the premium price tier, Samsung has only one slot, for the S7 Edge, while Apple dominates the top slots.

Source: Counterpoint via CNET