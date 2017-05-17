Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]

From 9to5Toys:

Amazon has refreshed its Fire tablet lineup this morning with new features, specs and a special Kids edition. As well, today’s news includes a slight price drop on the HD 8 while the Fire 7 stays at the same price. Amazon’s budget-focused tablets have long been a hit with parents looking for an alternative to Apple’s much pricier iPads. And thanks to the recently announced FreeTime unlimited, parents are in more control over how their kids spend time than ever before. More details and a special launch-day deal are below.

Starting at $49.99 for the Fire 7 Tablet, Amazon continues its aggressive pricing that undercuts nearly every notable competitor on the market today. As well, it’s moving the HD 8 price down to $79.99 from its previous generation price of $90.

On the hardware side, the bulk of today’s news centers on a slightly thinner design and a spec bump on each model. The Fire 7 has a lighter chassis and an upgraded 7-inch IPS display along with alleged bumps in battery life and Wi-Fi performance. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is more of the same, minus the changes in the physical design.

Alexa is being introduced on both models, as it continues to make its way to every product in your home following recent additions to ecobee’s thermostat and new Westinghouse 4K TVs (more details here). Both models are also privy to new colors that are a nice change from the usual black or silver.

Amazon is also rolling out new kid-focused versions of both tablets. The Fire 7 and HD 8 Kids bring children-safe designs that are meant to withstand greater bumps and bruises throughout daily use. A “no questions asked” two-year warranty is also included in the event that your child decides to test the boundaries of this tablet. Otherwise, the Fire 7 and HD 8 Kids are largely the same as the other refreshed tablets above. Amazon does include a year of its new subscription service Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to a wide range of kid-approved activities and content. These models will be priced at $99.99 and $129.99 respectively.

While Amazon’s new tablets are desirable for price-conscious shoppers, its technical specifications continue to underwhelm. These are perfect for kids, grandparents and the like, but pales in comparison to Apple’s latest 2017 iPad.

Each of the new Fire tablets introduced today are now available for purchase at Amazon with a June 7th release date. If you’re interested in picking up a handful for your kids this summer, or looking to Christmas already, Amazon is offering a 20% discount when you purchase three of its new tablets and use code FIRE3PACK at checkout.