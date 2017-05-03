Amazon brings FreeTime to any Android phone or tablet w/ kid-friendly content and parental controls

Amazon’s “Android” tablets have never really gained a lot of traction, but it’s not because Amazon didn’t load them up with plenty of useful features. One feature on the company’s tablets that grabbed the attention of parents was FreeTime, and today, Amazon is bringing that to any Android device.

Available now on Google Play, Amazon FreeTime gives parents an easy way to provide their kids a device knowing that it will have easy access to a curated library of kid-friendly content. Along with that, it’s also great for parents to keep tabs on what their kids are doing and manage how long they can use the device with powerful parental controls.

FreeTime comes with a curated list of over 40,000 YouTube videos and websites for kids, as well as plenty of other books and videos that Amazon has made available for the app. It also offers features such as the ability to limit how long kids can use the app, as well as creating a balance between entertainment and education materials within the app. Parents will also have the option expand the available content with a subscription to FreeTime unlimited which runs $4.99 a month or $2.99 if they have an Amazon Prime membership.

Parents can also access a “parent dashboard” to see activity reports for what their child has been reading or watching that day. The dashboard also gives parents a quick and easy list of questions which they can ask their children to see what they may have learned from those activities.

Of course, games are also a huge part of FreeTime. On Amazon’s hardware, games are automatically added to the service, but on general Android devices, users will need to manually add games to the app.

Combined with Android’s screen pinning option, FreeTime should prove to be an awesome way to manage kids’ device usage. Amazon FreeTime is available as a free download for almost any Android device via Google Play now.