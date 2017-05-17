Today at I/O 2017, Google released the second developer preview of Android O which featured a wide range of new features. One of these is a picture-in-picture mode which currently works with YouTube. Here’s how to get it to work…

How to use picture-in-picture with YouTube on Android O Dev Preview 2

Launch the YouTube application Find a video to watch and tap on it so that it is playing Simply select the home button and the video player should shrink down in size With the smaller player, you can move it around your display, play and pause the video, skip to the next video if you’re viewing a playlist, or tap on the headphones icon to have the video play in the background At any time, you can select the smaller player and tap on the center icon to reopen the YouTube application When you are done watching it, simply move the player to the bottom of the display and it will close

Note: Some users have found that picture-in-picture mode doesn’t work with YouTube right after upgrading their devices to Android O. To fix this issue, go to the Google Play Store listing for the YouTube application and then uninstall all updates. Picture-in-picture should now work.