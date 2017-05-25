Acer announces entertainment-focused Iconia Tab 10, productivity-focused One 10 w/ dual micro-USB

Acer today has taken the wraps off of two new tablets: the Iconia Tab 10 and the Iconic One 10. The company announced the new tablets in a press release, touting the former as an entertainment-focused device and the latter as a productivity powerhouse.
First off, the Iconia Tab 10 was “designed with media consumption in mind.” The device features a Quantum Dot display, offering deep saturation, bright viewing levels, a wide color gamut. Furthermore, Acer says the Iconia Tab 10 features a subwoofer with four additional speakers for an immersive audio experience:
Then, there’s the Iconia One 10, which offers dual micro-USB ports with support for OTG accessories. This means that the device can be charged and connected to external devices such as a mouse or storage drive at the same time. The Iconia One 10 also features the five-speaker design shared by the Iconia Tab 10.
Both of Acer’s new tablets are powered by quad-core MediaTek processors and run Android 7.0 Nougat. The company says they should get around 8 hours of battery life. The devices also features Acer’s line of “EZ” features, allowing easy wake from sleep, screenshots, and interface adjustments.
At this point, pricing and availability are both unknown. The full press release is below:
Powered by quad-core MediaTek processors and Android 7.0 Nougat, the new tablets provide a responsive user experience and up to 8 hours[1] of battery life. Wide-viewing-angle IPS[2] displays and five-magnet speakers with DTS-HD Premium Sound™ provide a great audio-visual experience, while 802.11ac wireless provides blazing-fast network connections.
Iconia Tab 10 — True to Life Colors and Audio with a Punch
Designed with media consumption in mind, the Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) features a display with Quantum Dot technology, offering a wider color range with higher brightness, deeper saturation and better accuracy for dramatically more vivid visuals. An Acer-patented subwoofer offers an extra punch while maintaining a slim profile of under 9 mm (0.35 inch) in height, while four speakers provide a richer and more immersive audio experience. The Iconia Tab 10 also features Acer MediaMaster which allows users to set preferences for different types of movies or music.
Iconia One 10 — Enhanced Productivity with Dual Micro-USB Ports
With dual micro-USB ports and On-The-Go (OTG) support[3], the Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) provides enhanced productivity as it allows the device to be charged and connected to external devices such as storage or a mouse at the same time, while a Bluetooth keyboard can be connected for text input. Android 7.0 also supports multi-windows and quick app switching, which further increases the device’s versatility.
Smart Tools that Simplify Tasks
The new Iconia Tab 10 and Iconia One 10 tablets feature smart tools developed by Acer that simplify everyday tasks:
- EZ WakeUp — With simple gestures, the tablet awakens and loads a pre-selected app of choice.
- EZ Snap — Makes it easy to take a screenshot with a simple three-finger pinch. Images can be easily edited and shared.
- EZ Mode — Allows users to customize the system interface so that access to specified apps and data are restricted when sharing the tablet with family, friends or children.
- Memory Cleaner — Manages the device’s memory, storage, and apps to optimize system functionality.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
