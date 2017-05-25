Acer announces entertainment-focused Iconia Tab 10, productivity-focused One 10 w/ dual micro-USB

Acer today has taken the wraps off of two new tablets: the Iconia Tab 10 and the Iconic One 10. The company announced the new tablets in a press release, touting the former as an entertainment-focused device and the latter as a productivity powerhouse.

First off, the Iconia Tab 10 was “designed with media consumption in mind.” The device features a Quantum Dot display, offering deep saturation, bright viewing levels, a wide color gamut. Furthermore, Acer says the Iconia Tab 10 features a subwoofer with four additional speakers for an immersive audio experience:

Designed with media consumption in mind, the Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) features a display with Quantum Dot technology, offering a wider color range with higher brightness, deeper saturation and better accuracy for dramatically more vivid visuals. An Acer-patented subwoofer offers an extra punch while maintaining a slim profile of under 9 mm (0.35 inch) in height, while four speakers provide a richer and more immersive audio experience. The Iconia Tab 10 also features Acer MediaMaster which allows users to set preferences for different types of movies or music.

Then, there’s the Iconia One 10, which offers dual micro-USB ports with support for OTG accessories. This means that the device can be charged and connected to external devices such as a mouse or storage drive at the same time. The Iconia One 10 also features the five-speaker design shared by the Iconia Tab 10.

With dual micro-USB ports and On-The-Go (OTG) support, the Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) provides enhanced productivity as it allows the device to be charged and connected to external devices such as storage or a mouse at the same time, while a Bluetooth keyboard can be connected for text input. Android 7.0 also supports multi-windows and quick app switching, which further increases the device’s versatility.

Both of Acer’s new tablets are powered by quad-core MediaTek processors and run Android 7.0 Nougat. The company says they should get around 8 hours of battery life. The devices also features Acer’s line of “EZ” features, allowing easy wake from sleep, screenshots, and interface adjustments.

At this point, pricing and availability are both unknown. The full press release is below: