OnePlus confirms Android O for the OnePlus 3/3T

In terms of bang for your buck, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were easily two of the strongest releases of the past year. However, the company has recently discontinued those devices to make room for the upcoming OnePlus 5. Now, we’re getting confirmation that the company won’t be leaving them behind, confirming Android O for both phones.

OnePlus previously confirmed it would continue to support the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in terms of software updates, but in the past, it hasn’t kept up with those all that well. The OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X took months to be updated to Android Marshmallow, and neither ever received an update to Android Nougat (officially at least).

Pete Lau, OnePlus’ founder and CEO, confirmed on Twitter that the two phones would be updated to Android O, but no time frame was given. Of course, this all depends on when Google releases the update publicly, seeing that it is still in beta for now. Upon release, the OnePlus 5 will likely be given favor in terms of when it will be updated, but it’s great to see that the company will at least try to keep phones updated. Hopefully, it can actually live up to that.