Google Home coming to Canada on June 26th w/ English & French support in Assistant

At I/O 2017 last month, Google announced that Home would launch in six more countries over the course of the summer. The first of those will be Canada on June 26th, with Google Assistant seeing a similar launch in both English and French for the device.

Google Home will be priced at $179.99 CAD ($133.11), just slightly more expensive than the US retail price of $129. All the existing functionality will be available at launch. There is no mention of any of the new significant features announced at I/O, save for Google Assistant in English and French.

The latter language is a new addition and lines up with Google’s earlier announcement that Assistant will be adding support for a slew of new languages starting this summer and continuing into the rest of 2017.

The last Google product announcement for Canada was the Google Wifi in April, while the country just received Android Pay earlier this week.

Google Home is now available for pre-order from the Google Store and Best Buy Canada. On June 26th, Home will also be available from Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions, and Walmart.