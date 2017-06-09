9to5Rewards: Amaryllo’s smartphone-controlled iSensor HD security camera [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Wellbots, a US-based online retailer that specializes in smart products like drones, robots, wearables, home automation devices, connected toys and more.

The company has the popular Amaryllo smartphone-controlled iSensor HD to give away to 9to5Google readers this week.

The Amaryllo iSensor HD is compact in size, has a built-in motor for a full 180-degrees of viewing (and can be controlled by your Android or iPhone), comes with a large amount of free online storage, supports audio and motion alerts, and more.

Super Compact: iSensor HD is slightly shorter than the iPhone 5 with a built-in motor and gears and 180 degrees of viewing.

Free 15 GB of online storage and a built-in memory, which automatically upload recorded videos to your Google Drive account after setup.

Audio & Motion Alerts triggered by built-in audio and video sensors and sent by a picture or text to your phone as soon as the action takes place.

Remote Controlled Panning the iSensor by sliding the screen of the smartphone left and right!

Intruder Warning Light: iSensor HD comes with a super bright white LED light for night time use, which is the same type found in iPhone 5s.

How to enter?

