Gboard 6.3 enters stable w/ emoji drawing, phrase suggestions, multiple search results

After launching in beta at the end of last month, Gboard 6.3 is now in stable with a number of new features. Besides being able to search for emoji by drawing, Gboard now includes phrase suggestions and is adding more langauge support.

Nintendo Switch

Going to the emoji pane in Gboard 6.3, you will notice a new draw icon in the search box. Tapping it will take users to a field where they can doodle emoji and have suggestions surface in the search field to select.

The marquee Google Search feature also gets a significant update that adds multiple results. Additionally, cards with phone numbers, addresses, and videos will feature shortcuts to launch the appropriate app. As part of this, it’s also faster to bring up GIF search thanks to a new tab design and unified search box.

Gboard is also gaining support for phrase suggestions to predict what you’re planning to type next:

For example, try typing “looking forward” and Gboard suggests “to seeing” or “to it” as you type. This is supported in English today and will be rolling out to more languages soon.

On Android O DP3, heading to Incognito mode in Chrome 59 or above will also enter Gboard into a similar mode. With the Incognito logo displayed in the background, Gboard likely does not learn new words or store suggestions.

Google is also touting that Gboard now supports more than 200 languages. This release specifically adds suggestions and gesture typing for Azerbaijani (Iran), Dhivehi, French (Belgium), Hawaiian, Maori and Samoan, and simple keyboards so you can type and text in Dzongkha, Ewe, Navajo, Tsonga, and K’iche’.

Gboard 6.3 is rolling out now via the Play Store.