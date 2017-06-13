Sony’s new ‘PlayLink’ multiplayer games will use phones & tablets as second-screen controllers for PS4

As part of E3, Sony today announced it will launch a new collection of games branded “PlayLink” that will support cross-platform gameplay experiences between PS4 and mobile devices including Android devices. The games will be built with a second screen experience and group play in mind, meaning they’ll take full advantage of opportunities for touchscreen controls, cameras on mobile devices, multiple devices and more.

The games will work together with smartphones and tablets via a companion app that Sony confirmed will be available for both iOS and Android. For the most part, the games appear to use mobile devices as controllers, offering a second screen experience while playing games with others on a PS4 in the living room:

Best iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV game controllers

PlayLink combines your smartphone or tablet device, TV and PS4 console, with a collection of brand new games that take advantage of the smartphone or tablet device’s touchscreen and camera capabilities… PlayLink games turn your smartphone or tablet into a versatile controller – you can swipe, pinch, drag, tilt, rotate or even snap selfies and draw crafty doodles, depending on the game. No matter which title you choose from our PlayLink collection, it’s guaranteed to be a slick pick-up-and-play experience.

The first title to support the “PlayLink” platform will be comedy quiz challenge game That’s You! (trailer below), which will be available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting July 4th.

The video below shows another PlayLink game, Hidden Agenda, from the developers of Until Dawn. Both games are designed for multiplayer group play so multiple people can play together with their phones in the same room.

Sony announced a few other titles will arrive for PlayLink later this year including Hidden Agenda, Knowledge is Power, Frantics, and SingStar Celebration.