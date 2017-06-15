9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG V20 (unlocked) $400, Samsung Chromebook Plus $341, SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $22, more

LG V20 64GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $400 (Reg. $800)

Samsung’s 12-inch 4GB Chromebook Plus as low as $341 shipped (Reg. $449)

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $22more

Panasonic Home Monitoring 1080p Camera System: $130 (Reg. $160+)

Anker USB charging accessories are up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box at Amazon

August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock: $180 shipped (Reg. $220)

HomeKit-enabled Ecobee3 Lite w/ 2 free room sensors for $159 ($230 value)

Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon, Zelda DLC, Super Mario Odyssey, more [Video]

  • Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
  • Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
  • Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
  • EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
  • Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]

Review: V-Moda Remix Bluetooth Speaker shines thanks to its built-in headphone amp

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

Logitech K400 Plus Media Keyboard hits $18 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $40)

TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB DVR w/o Monthly Services Fees nearly $100 off

Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79

Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need

Kible introduces LEGO-like on-demand block kits designed on your iPhone

Anker has iPad Pro/Air and Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors from $4

Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV $2,999 shipped (Reg. $3,800+)

Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

