9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $299, Free Google Home w/ Pixel, Bose Solo 5 Sound System (refurb) $150, more

- Jun. 19th 2017 11:37 am PT

LG 34-Inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 shipped (Reg. $480)

Get a free Google Home w/ purchase of Google Pixel | Google Store

Bose Solo 5 TV sound system $150 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249)

Logitech Harmony Companion All-in-One Universal Remote: $102.50 (Reg. $150)

Epson Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint: $94 shipped (Reg. $130)

9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]

Daily Deals: Dell 28-inch 4K Monitor $300, WD 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $40, more

The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports

Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech

Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console

FiftyThree Pencil costs 80% less than the Apple Pencil: $20 (Certified Refurb.)

