Automatic night mode fully rolled out in latest Twitter for Android beta

Back in April, Twitter for Android began testing a night mode that automatically enabled and disabled itself. The feature is now nearing a wider release as it is fully rolled in the latest beta version of the app.

Upon updating to Twitter 7.2.0, those who currently have the night mode on will be switched back to the light version. After tapping the toggle in the redesigned navigation drawer for the first time, users will be greeted with a prompt asking if they “want night mode to work automatically?”

The app notes how “you can set night mode to turn on at sunset and off at sunrise.” Tapping yes will remove the toggle in the drawer and replace it with “Automatic.” Pressing again will bring up another prompt with the option to disable the setting and return to manual control.

These options are also accessible by heading to Settings and privacy > Display and sound. On this page, the night mode settings are now a dropdown.

While the earlier A/B test in April revealed these controls as part of a limited server-side rollout, the automatic night mode is available by default in Twitter 7.2.0. Currently in beta, it should hit the stable channel by this time next week.