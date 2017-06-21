Google Play Music 7.9 supports notification channels in Android O, adds search history

Version 7.9 of Google Play Music is beginning to rollout with support for notification channels in Android O. Meanwhile, all devices will benefit from the addition of a new way to quickly view search history.

In Settings, there is a new “Manage Play Music history” shortcut that opens a Chrome Custom Tab to the My Activity page. Filtered to only highlight Play Music entries, it shows past searches for songs, albums, and artists made through the mobile or web app.

As spotted by Android Police, version 7.9 adds support for notification channels in Android 8.0. By heading to the system Notification pane for Play Music, users can enable/disable the following categories: Account issues/updates, Content updates, Downloads, Playback, and Purchase updates.

Turning off the Playback category will remove controls from the notification center and could be ideal for someone who primarily interacts with Play Music through its widget. However, given the new themed media notifications, those on Android O might want to keep them around.

Version 7.9 is rolling out now via the Play Store.