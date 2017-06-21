Sketchy references found in HTC U11 reveal possible codenames for HTC-made Pixel 2

On the HTC side, last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL were internally codenamed S1 and M1, respectively. With HTC widely assumed to be manufacturing at least one Pixel device this year, possible codenames have surfaced and point to the use of a Snapdragon 835 processor and unlocked configuration.

This news comes after HTC Soku (translation), a Japanese blog, took a look at the HTC U11’s system files. In addition to listing international variants of the Ocean — the codename for the U11 — there are references to S2 and M2 devices.

Given last year’s naming pattern, it is likely that these codenames are for the smaller ‘walleye’ Pixel successor and the reportedly canned ‘muskie’ Pixel XL. Assuming that the codenames do correspond to this year’s upcoming phones, HTC Soku makes two assumptions.

As the other devices on the list use the Snapdragon 835 processor, the same can be assumed for the S2 and M2. Additionally, both of those models do not feature carrier configurations, pointing to unlocked devices.

It’s best to take this references with a grain of salt, but they very much fall in-line with expectations for Google’s 2017 flagship devices. While the HTC-developed muskie has been rumored to be scrapped for a larger ‘taimen’ device manufactured by LG, this information still stands for the next, smaller Pixel.