Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 may be priced at €999/$900 and come with 6GB of RAM

Many people thought Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 would be the end of that line, but it’s certainly looking strong for the Note 8 to debut later this year. We don’t know a ton about the upcoming device outside of it likely including an “Infinity Display,” but today we’re learning a few new details.

Courtesy of VentureBeat, we have the first specifics regarding pricing and specifications on the company’s upcoming flagship. Evan Blass reports that the Galaxy Note 8 will be priced at €999, the highest price point the company has ever put on one of its smartphones. The phone will apparently make its debut in the second half of September. The Galaxy S8 was priced at €799 which came out to $725. Thus, it’s a fairly safe bet to say the Note 8 will be priced somewhere around $925.

As expected, the Galaxy Note 8 will apparently ship with a 6.3-inch 18.5:9 “Infinity Display” just like the Galaxy S8 family. Internally the phone will be using mostly the same specifications, so Samsung is certainly going to be relying on the Note 8’s extra features to show why it is worth another $100 over the price of the similarly sized Galaxy S8+.

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Note 8 is going to be bringing the S-Pen, but that won’t be its only unique hardware feature. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835, but paired with 6GB of RAM. That would make it Samsung’s second device to surpass 4GB and something enthusiasts will certainly appreciate. That extra power should be especially helpful when paired with Samsung’s DeX dock which the Note 8 is expected to work with.

This report also backs up previous rumors that the Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung’s first flagship device with a dual-camera system. It’s unclear how the sensors will be used, but it will apparently come with two 12MP cameras stacked horizontally to the left of the heart rate sensor and flash. Annoyingly, the Note 8 will still place the fingerprint sensor in that same row of sensors, this time to the right of the heart rate sensor and flash.

VentureBeat further states that the Galaxy Note 8 will include a 3,300 mAh battery in the phone, a considerably smaller battery compared to the smaller Galaxy S8+. That’s a bit disappointing, but it at least shows that Samsung is doing everything it can to avoid the issues that plagued the Note 7.