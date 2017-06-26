Google Wifi launches in France, available in single and two-pack configurations

Following a Canadian launch in April, Google Wifi is available in France starting today. Announced back in October with the rest of the Made by Google line-up, the mesh networking solution can be purchased at several French retailers, including the Google Store.

A single unit comes in at €139 (versus $155), with the two-pack needed to truly leverage mesh networking available for €249 ($278). Interestingly, the latter two-pack configuration is not found anywhere else in the world, with US and Canada instead offering a three-pack.

Besides providing Wi-Fi coverage in hard-to-reach areas, software features like Network Assist provide seamless connectivity hand-off between multiple Wifi access points. Meanwhile, other features like Wi-Fi pause can halt the connection at scheduled times to certain devices and is especially geared towards managing kids’ internet usage.

Using the Android or iOS app, users can also prioritize certain devices for uninterrupted streaming, with Google continuously updating and adding more features over time.

Google Wifi is available starting today at the Google Store, Auchan, Boulanger, and Cdiscount. It is also listed as coming soon to four other French retailers.

