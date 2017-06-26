Samsung revamps Smart Switch website as it tries to tempt owners of competing devices

Samsung has revamped the website for its Smart Switch app, designed to make it easy to transfer data and settings to Galaxy devices from competitor phones – including iPhones …

The website illustrates the three ways you can transfer data to a Samsung device:

wirelessly

via USB cable

from a Mac or PC

The company suggests that the process is a single ‘seamless’ step.

Whether your old phone is an Android, iOS, BlackBerry or Windows Mobile device, upgrading to a Galaxy smartphone is done in one seamless move with Smart Switch. From your contacts to messages, your photos and videos to your music, your calendar events to your apps. Even the device settings. They’re all there on your new Galaxy phone for you to pick up right where you left off. Transfer data from your old phone to your new Galaxy phone via USB Cable, Wi-Fi or computer. Choose the method you feel most comfortable with. Everything else comes easy.

Kantar recently suggested that sales of Samsung’s new S8 flagship were disappointing, with the iPhone 7/Plus remaining the top-selling phones in the USA.

Samsung of course isn’t alone in using an app to tempt owners of competitor devices to switch platforms. Apple has its own app to help people switch from Android to iOS, and has been heavily targeting Android users of late, with three new ads just last month.

Via TNW

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more Android news!