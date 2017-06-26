Twitter 7.2 rolling out with automatic night mode for Android

After entering beta last week, automatic night mode is now rolling out to all Twitter for Android users. When enabled, night mode can be set to commence at sunset and turn off at sunrise. This feature has been in testing since April, but is finally launching with version 7.2.

Following the update, you might notice that the dark theme has been disabled. Furthermore, the first time you toggle the night mode switch from the navigation drawer in version 7.2, a prompt will pop-up asking if you “want night mode to work automatically?”

The app notes how “you can set night mode to turn on at sunset and off at sunrise.” Tapping yes will remove the toggle in the drawer and replace it with “Automatic.” However, pressing again will bring up another prompt with the option to disable it and return manual control.

These preferences are also accessible by heading to Settings and privacy > Display and sound. On this page, the various night mode options are accessible in a new dropdown.

Automatic night mode comes only weeks after a significant redesign to Twitter across all platforms that introduced new iconography and a more unified experience.

Version 7.2 of Twitter for Android is rolling out now via the Play Store.

