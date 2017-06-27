G Suite accounts and domains can now sign-up for Google’s Project Fi MVNO

Project Fi is seeing an enterprise-focused expansion today as it opens sign-ups to G Suite accounts. Until today, Google’s MVNO service was only available for regular consumers with an @gmail.com address.

By default, Project Fi is disabled and G Suite admins are required to enable Project Fi from the Admin console.

While Project Fi had been available to users with @gmail.com addresses, starting today we’re making G Suite compatible with Project Fi, allowing users (currently US only) to sign up with their G Suite accounts (e.g. you@yourdomain.com).

Today’s announcement does not come with any new enterprise features. Google even notes that Fi’s group plans are limited to six users and “not designed for large enterprises.”

Smaller start-ups could possibly use the service to provide work phone numbers and cellular devices to their employees. However, selection is limited to later Pixel and Nexus phones, though the data-only SIMs work with considerably more devices.

Sign-ups for Project Fi using G Suite accounts are live today.

