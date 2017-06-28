Review: Mujjo’s full-grain leather cases for the Galaxy S8 are some of the best you can get

The Galaxy S8 is a gorgeous piece of hardware, but with lots of glass comes plenty of ways the phone can be damaged. While I’ll happily use something like the Pixel XL or Blackberry Keyone without a case, the Galaxy S8 basically requires one.

Many would argue, though, that wrapping such a beautiful piece of hardware with a cheap piece of plastic is just wrong, and I can absolutely understand that. Why not wrap your phone in something just as good-looking? That’s where Mujjo’s leather cases come into play…

The best gifts for Android users

I’ve already shown off over a dozen of my favorite cases in another article, but in the time since I’ve been trying out Mujjo’s full-grain leather case and absolutely adoring it. Unlike your typical leather case, this one has a “grainy” texture that feels wonderful in the hand. It’s soft and slick, but also provides quite a lot of grip. The company also says that, over time, the leather will pick up an even better patina.

The black case I used (brown is also available) complements the phone extremely well. The lip that extends over the top of the phone, around the sides, and a portion of the bottom blends in very nicely. All the cutouts are also solid, offering up plenty of room to reach the various buttons and the ports at the bottom.

Around the rear, there’s one large window for the camera/flash/fingerprint sensor. While I prefer when cases go for a triple cutout here, this implementation is just fine. It certainly doesn’t make finding the fingerprint sensor any easier, but it doesn’t make it any harder either.

On the interior of the case you’ll find a micro-fiber type of material. It’s nothing especially impressive, but it’s better than just putting the phone up against rubber like most cases do.

As far as drop protection is concerned, the case should offer up enough for most small drops. If your phone falls off the couch or out of your pocket it should be fine with this case on, but anything more than that is probably asking a little much from this design.

Overall, I can’t recommend Mujjo’s leather cases for the S8 enough. Versions are available for both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ for around $45 a piece. Mujjo ships these cases worldwide from its website.