Moto Z2 Play available today for $408, Verizon exclusive for now

Following its announcement last month, Motorola has today officially opened up sales of the successor to last year’s sleeper hit, the Moto Z Play, starting at just $400.

Like with Motorola’s past few top-tier releases, the Moto Z2 Play is going to be a Verizon exclusive for a while before it goes on sale to everyone in its unlocked form. Verizon has pre-orders open right now with shipping in early July. Pricing lands at $408 on the Big Red with monthly installments coming out to just $17/month.

That price is pretty reasonable when you consider all you’re getting. The Moto Z2 Play packs a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, Snapdragon 626, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP f/1.7 camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery. All of that is combined with Android 7.1.1 out of the box and a super slim aluminum build. The Z2 Play also offers up Moto Mod compatibility, and Verizon is even throwing in JBL’s latest SoundBoost mod with purchase.

If you’re looking to purchase unlocked for GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile you’ll need to wait a bit. If Moto follows the same pattern as last year, the unlocked model should be available sometime this fall, likely for around $500.

