Fandango now offers Android Pay checkout, $3 off any movie this month

Google regularly works with partners to offer up deals for Android Pay users and its latest deal works with Fandango to celebrate the addition of Android Pay checkout to the service’s Android application.

Fandango already offers checkout with a credit card or PayPal, but Android Pay is something that is just easier when you have it available. Once a card is added, you never have to sign in or re-enter that number. Just authenticate with your fingerprint and you’re good to go at the checkout line or in an app.

The Android app for Fandango isn’t great, but with this functionality, it just became much more useful for Android users, especially because checkout with Android Pay is essentially instant rather than waiting for options like PayPal that can take a minute.

To celebrate the newly added integration, Fandango and Google are offering a promo code that gives anyone using Android Pay a $3 discount on any movie ticket(s). That’s something I wish I had known when ordering my tickets for Spider-Man: Homecoming the other night.

Just use the promo code AndroidPay1 at checkout to apply the discount to your order. The current code works until July 5th, but new codes will be coming each week after that. Simply check back on the Android Pay promotions site for the latest codes. Fandango is available for download on Google Play.

