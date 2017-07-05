July security patch rolling out to Nexus/Pixel devices, factory images & OTAs live

The July security patch is beginning to rollout for Google Pixel and Nexus devices not running the latest Android O developer preview as part of the Beta Program. Still on 7.1.2, this update features the usual bug fixes and a number of security patches.

Unlike June’s patch-heavy update that addressed freezing issues for the Pixel and Pixel XL, there are only “security fixes” according to Verizon and Canadian carrier Rogers.

Last month saw a number of separate carrier builds for the Pixel and Pixel XL, with July again featuring individual ones for Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Fi carriers.

There are 43 issues resolved in the security patch dated 2017-07-01 and 96 in the 2017-07-05 one. Google notes that the two security patch level strings provide “Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices.”

Google devices will receive the latter patch, while devices from other manufacturers will also feature OEM-specific fixes.

Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.