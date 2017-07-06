OxygenOS 4.5.5 update rolling out to OnePlus 5, third OTA since last week

OnePlus has been on a roll with software updates for its latest flagship. The most recent OTA for the OnePlus 5 comes on the heels of two similar updates just last week. OxygenOS 4.5.5 addresses bug fixes and includes several other optimizations.

Optimizations in this update improve Wi-Fi connectivity, while video recording now consumes less battery. Meanwhile, on the calling front, voice calls should be clearer, while vibration intensity for call alerts are gentler.

Paired with the Wi-Fi optimizations is one bug fix that addresses how the indicator consistently displayed as weak. The full changelog is below:

Optimizations: Further improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity

Clearer voice calling

Video recording now consumes less battery

Vibration intensity when receiving calls is now tuned to a gentler level Bug Fixes: Fixed Wi-Fi signal consistently being displayed as weak

Fixed certain apps not able to work under IPv6 network settings

To restore connectivity to a Windows 10 PC, please turn off USB debugging prior to the upgrade

This incremental rollout of OxygenOS 4.5.5 will reach a small percentage of users today, with the broader release coming in the next few days.

