OxygenOS 4.5.5 update rolling out to OnePlus 5, third OTA since last week

- Jul. 6th 2017 8:26 am PT

View Comments

OnePlus has been on a roll with software updates for its latest flagship. The most recent OTA for the OnePlus 5 comes on the heels of two similar updates just last week. OxygenOS 4.5.5 addresses bug fixes and includes several other optimizations.

Nintendo Switch

Optimizations in this update improve Wi-Fi connectivity, while video recording now consumes less battery. Meanwhile, on the calling front, voice calls should be clearer, while vibration intensity for call alerts are gentler.

Paired with the Wi-Fi optimizations is one bug fix that addresses how the indicator consistently displayed as weak. The full changelog is below:

Optimizations:

  • Further improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Clearer voice calling
  • Video recording now consumes less battery
  • Vibration intensity when receiving calls is now tuned to a gentler level

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Wi-Fi signal consistently being displayed as weak
  • Fixed certain apps not able to work under IPv6 network settings
  • To restore connectivity to a Windows 10 PC, please turn off USB debugging prior to the upgrade

This incremental rollout of OxygenOS 4.5.5 will reach a small percentage of users today, with the broader release coming in the next few days.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5
Apps & Updates OxygenOS

About the Author

Abner Li's favorite gear

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Charge 2
Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild