First LG V30 leaks reveal a bigger, curvier LG G6 that lacks any sort of second screen [Video]

Rumors regarding LG’s upcoming V30 smartphone have been a bit mixed. On one hand, we could be getting a unique dual-screen slider, but on the other, we could be getting something much more like the LG G6. According to the latest leaks, it’s looking more like the latter.

Well-known leaker @OnLeaks teamed up with MySmartPrice today to deliver the first leaks of the LG V30 in the form of a 360-degree video render. At a glance, the phone looks a lot like the LG G6, but with a few key changes.

First and foremost, the entire phone is curvier. From the glass panel on the rear to the display up front, the whole phone sports more curves, and that makes it a little sleeker compared to the G6. The curves along the side of the display are nowhere near as dramatic as the Galaxy S8, but it’s certainly going to be noticeable in day-to-day use. There’s also no sign of a dual-screen or second screen of any kind.

The phone’s overall size also appears a bit bigger than the G6 based on the button layout, but that’s to be expected since the V series is traditionally larger than the G series.

Along with that, the back of the phone looks to have more of a mirror finish compared to the G6’s glass back and perhaps more like the HTC U11.

The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor keeps its spot and appears to still act as a power button as well. The dual-camera layout up top also gets a redesign, this time putting the two sensors closer together and the flash/autofocus off to the right side.

Elements like the headphone jack, bottom-facing speaker, and the G6’s slim-bezels also return on the V30.

While it’s disappointing that we probably aren’t getting ‘Project Joan’ and its slider-screen, these renders show off what looks like a very good device. As previously reported, LG is likely preparing for the V30 to debut sometime around IFA to compete with Samsung’s returning Galaxy Note 8.