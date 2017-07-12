Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and S8+ possibly Best Buy exclusive, launching tomorrow

In the United States, when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, there are insufficient color options. These include Orchid Gray, Midnight Black, and Artic Silver. Overseas, there are several other colors to choose from. Thankfully, if you haven’t already purchased a Galaxy S8 or S8+, it looks like you’ll be able to buy the Coral Blue variant starting tomorrow…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

According to an anonymous source that spoke with Droid-Life, starting tomorrow, July 13th, Best Buy will be the exclusive retailer selling the Coral Blue color variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. The new color option will be available for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. It will also be available unlocked so you should be able to use it on any major carrier.

Droid-Life has also received a tip that Best Buy will be running a sale on the Galaxy S8 that will potentially take $250 off of the price. The promo supposedly will include an instant $150-off discount that can be used alongside a $100-off rebate if another device is traded in. This sale is reportedly set to take place during the fourth week of July.

We’ll see come tomorrow if Best Buy will, in fact, be the exclusive retailer selling the Coral Blue version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. Even if it isn’t, at least there should be another color option for customers to choose from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!