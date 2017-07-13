Google Hangouts on Android adds five more new emoticon shortcodes

Ahead of its transition to becoming a business tool, many expected Hangouts to be totally neglected in terms of new features. Recently, though, Google decided it was time to add new features to Hangouts for Android in the form of five new emoticon shortcodes, for some reason…

Hangouts already offers support for over 20 different shortcodes for various emoticons, the most popular of which being ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (/shruggie). These shortcodes are used by typing a forward-slash followed by a specific word. If typed correctly, these shortcodes translate to full emoticons in the conversation.

In Hangouts v21 for Android, Google has quietly added 5 more shortcodes as discovered by Android Police. Unfortunately, unlike the various other shortcodes, these new ones are pretty difficult to remember.

/bhenning – (－‸ლ)

/danml – ┻━┻︵ \(°□°)/ ︵ ┻━┻

/gilkinson – ♪┏(°.°)┛┗(°.°)┓┗(°.°)┛┏(°.°)┓ ♪

/dirwin – ….\ō͡≡o˞̶…

/soule – \m/_(>_<)_\m/

The emoticons themselves are honestly pretty unique and funny, but remembering the associated shortcodes isn’t going to be an easy task. It may not even be a worthwhile one considering the fact that Hangouts is probably going to be swapped over to Hangouts Chat in the next few months.

All five new emoticons are enabled within v21 of Hangouts for Android, rolling out now on Google Play or available for sideloading via an APK.

