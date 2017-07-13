Pixel XL 2 (2017): Leak adds details incl. always-on display, squeezable frame features, more

Hot on the heels of the leaked render of Google’s forthcoming Pixel XL 2 (or whatever it ends up being called), another report out of XDA is adding a few more details about the phone. The site claims the higher-end Pixel will have always-on ambient display features, a variety of use cases for the phone’s purported squeezable frame, a few different display profile options, and other miscellaneous features…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

First up is the always-on ambient display feature, which XDA says will include “an ‘Always On’ option in its display settings.” With this feature enabled, the device will reportedly display some useful information (like the time and battery, perhaps) as well as no notifications even when the device is idle.

Next is the device’s “squeezable display,” which Android Police first mentioned in its report earlier this week. XDA adds to David’s report, saying that it will be used for a variety of functions: launching Google Assistant when the device is on or off, the ability to silence incoming calls, and more. The report adds that users will be able to adjust the squeezing intensity threshold to make it work best for them.

The Display settings menu will also apparently be getting a big new feature. Much like other Android devices, the new Pixel XL 2 will let you choose between a few different display profiles: sRGB, “Vivid Colors,” and others. Other miscellaneous details: the device has an octopus for its easter egg currently, the system UI will go back to dark with the final launch, and when setting up the phone you’re taken to g.co/pixelphonetour.

As for specs for the supposed Pixel XL 2, XDA reported last month that the device will feature a 5.99-inch 1440p OLED display made by LG, a single camera with dual LED flash, the Snapdragon 835 processor, and 4GB of RAM. The site said at the time that the back of the device would feature a glass-window like last year’s model, but that it no longer “encloses the fingerprint scanner.” That was corroborated by Android Police this week.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!