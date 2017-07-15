Google Now’s new translucent design appears to be rolling out to some Pixel devices

Google is constantly testing out new designs for its various services, and recently, the company has been looking to adjust Google Now’s look. A new design has been circling around the web for a few weeks, but today, it seems to be rolling out to more users.

Previously, Google was testing a redesign to the Google Now feed when used in a launcher that eliminated the white background and replaced it with a transparent view back to your wallpaper. In this new version, the background still lets the wallpaper shine through a little bit, but there’s a translucent white background. It’s certainly an improvement from before.

The main portion of the design shows your standard Google Now cards with a search bar above, options menu, and a shortcut to the “upcoming” section.

Right now it appears that this is rolling out as a server-side update, but it only seems to be happening on Pixel devices. My Pixel XL (on Android O DP3) is showing the new design, but none of my other devices with the Google Now Launcher or others means of Google Now access are showing the same.

