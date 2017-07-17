Samsung Pay now supports PayPal as a payment method

Samsung just announced a new partnership with PayPal, bringing support for the online financial giant to its popular mobile payment service. Starting today in the US and coming to other markets soon, PayPal users will be able to add their account and use funds just like any other bank to make purchases wherever Samsung Pay is accepted. Customers will also still receive Samsung Pay benefits like rewards points and gift cards.

As well as expanding PayPal’s usability in physical stores, the partnership should expand support for Samsung Pay online. PayPal’s Braintree Direct service now supports Samsung Pay, making it easy for merchants to accept it as a form of online payment.

With millions of PayPal users out there with limited ways of using their funds in stores, this collaboration is hugely beneficial. Samsung Knox offers a tight level of security, and though Android Pay brought PayPal support a few months ago, it’s not as widely accepted as Samsung Pay — thanks to the MST hardware inside its phones, Samsung Pay can be used virtually anywhere a debit or credit card is accepted.

