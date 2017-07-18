Some OnePlus 5 owners reporting reboots when calling emergency numbers

Following several other strange issues, another, potentially much bigger issue has just popped up with OnePlus 5 devices. First spotted by a Reddit user by the name of Nick, the OnePlus 5 currently has a bug that causes the phone to reboot whenever an emergency number is called.

Nick reported on Reddit yesterday that his phone rebooted while trying to call 911. He called emergency services after seeing a building fire not far away, but the phone rebooted each time he tried to make the call.

Several other OnePlus 5 users’ comments on the same Reddit thread and others state they are seeing the same issue, and so far it’s been confirmed to affect both 911 in the US and 999 in the UK. The phone starts the process of dialing the number, but before the operator can answer, the phone shuts off and reboots.

So far, it doesn’t seem like everyone is affected since some users on Reddit did report successful calls, but clearly, something is up. One moderator suggests that it could be an issue with the phone automatically sending location data to the dispatch center, but the cause is unknown at this time.

OnePlus has already confirmed to The Next Web that it is looking into the issue and asks that anyone else experiencing it to contact support@oneplus.net.

We have contacted the customer and are currently looking into the issue. We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at support@oneplus.net.

If you would like to see if your emergency calls are working properly on the OnePlus 5, it’s highly recommended that you schedule a test call with your local non-emergency services ahead of time. Obviously, it’s very important that OnePlus fixes this issue quickly, so hopefully a software update can patch things up within the week as we’ve seen other OEMs do when they’ve run into similar issues.

