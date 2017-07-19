Hands on with some of the best cases for the LG G6

The LG G6 has been out for several months now which means we have had time to test out all of the best cases currently available for the smartphone. So if you’re looking to pick up the LG G6 or already have, here’s a rundown of the best cases to go along with your new handset…

LG is one of the top selling phone OEMs in the world which means that case manufacturers have made all of its different offerings available for the G6. Depending on your style and desired level of protection, you should have at least one or two different cases to choose from that match your budget.

Below are just a handful of different LG G6 case choices from top accessory makers. If none of these fit your fancy, there are dozens of other options that can be found on Amazon and other outlets. Just remember that if you choose to go with a cheaper option from an unknown vendor, it might not offer the same level of protection as some of these.

Urban Armor Gear

UAG is currently only offering one of its series of cases for the LG G6. The Plasma Series case has an industrial look to it and all-around protection, without too much thickness. This case protects the back of the phone and adds a lip to the front of the display. This is one of my favorite cases out of everything on this list because of its look and feel. One of the best things about UAG cases is how well the physical buttons feel when pressed. The biggest deterrent of the case is its look as it isn’t for everyone.

Purchase the UAG Plasma Series case for $40 shipped.

Caseology

Caseology is the king of offering almost identical cases regarding build quality with a variety of premium looking designs — which makes it easier for consumers to find exactly what they’re looking for. Each of these cases is built out of a flexible TPU which makes it easy to take the case on and off. Additionally, all of the company’s offerings are available for under $20 which makes them easier on everybody’s wallet.

Purchase the Caseology Parallax Series case for $15 shipped.

Purchase the Caseology Vault Series case for $11 shipped.

Pelican

Pelican is a case manufacturer that doesn’t get much attention from most people. Known best for its heavy-duty travel cases, Pelican makes a very dull yet protective case for the LG G6. The Protector Series case feels great in hand with its rubber accents that make it easier to grip. While not quite as well known as OtterBox, this Pelican case is a good alternative if you want military grade drop protection at a slightly more affordable price.

Purchase the Pelican Protector Series case for $30 shipped.

OtterBox

The two OtterBox cases that I looked at for the LG G6 were part of the Defender and Symmetry series. The Defender Series is an ultra-rugged case that offers protection from drops and most of the elements. What sets this case a part is its built-in plastic screen protector. While big and bulky, if you’re someone who tends to drop their handset a lot or needs a little more protection from the elements, then this case is for you. Oh, and it comes with a belt holster if you’re into that.

The Symmetry case keeps the extra-protection from drops and dings that OtterBox is known for while reducing the size and thickness of the overall case. Even though this case is also made out of a TPU material like others mentioned in this roundup, the Symmetry’s has been hardened to make sure that the G6 placed inside of it is safe. It is rather hard to get onto and off of the smartphone though so don’t plan to remove the case frequently.

Purchase the OtterBox Symmetry Series case for $45 shipped.

Purchase the OtterBox Defender Series case for $54 shipped.

Spigen

Lastly, I looked at eight different Spigen cases from six different series. My favorite by far was the Neo Hybrid Series due to the look and feel of the cases. These feature an inner TPU material that protects the LG G6 and a hard plastic shell that offers a little more protection but is mainly used to hold the case onto the phone more securely. These were my favorite due to the feel in hand and the ease of pressing down on the physical volume buttons.

If you’re looking for a thin case, then the Thin Fit Series is what you’re most likely looking for. These don’t offer that much protection in case you drop your phone, but they will prevent minor dings and scratches.

The Ultra Hybrid and Liquid Crystal are probably my least favorite of the bunch. Each offers a very simplistic TPU case that covers the entire handset but doesn’t offer much in the looks department nor does it add much more protection than the Thin Fit Series other than the fact that they add a lip over the front of the display.

Lastly, there is the Rugged Armor and Tough Armor. The Rugged Armor is almost identical to the Caseology cases in the way that it is just a simple TPU case with a little bit of styling. The Tough Armor, on the other hand, is another two-piece case with a TPU inner shell and a plastic outer casing that covers most of the back. What makes it stand out is the built-in kickstand, but the plastic used in the construction makes me weary of trusting it.

Purchase the Spigen Neo Hybrid Series case for $15 shipped.

Purchase the Spigen Touch Armor Series case for $17 shipped.

Purchase the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Series case for $12 shipped.

Purchase the Spigen Thin Fit Series case for $11 shipped.

Purchase the Spigen Rugged Armor Series case for $12 shipped.

Purchase the Spigen Liquid Crystal Series case for $11 shipped.

