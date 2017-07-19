Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ in Coral Blue land at Best Buy on July 21st

Samsung’s original lineup for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ included the unique “Orchid Grey” color option, but lacked the popular “Coral Blue” that debuted in other countries. Today, Samsung has officially announced that color option is coming to the States later this week.

Starting this Friday, July 21st, Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to Best Buy store shelves in the Coral Blue color option. This color is exclusive to the retailer, but since Best Buy sells all carrier variants, you’ll be able to get it regardless of what network you use, and the unlocked model presents the same option.

Best Buy and Samsung are also presenting anyone who buys an S8 or S8+ between July 21st and 29th with an offer that takes $400 off the price of the phone with a qualified purchase and/or activation.

Internally this new S8 is identical to that of the standard S8, offering the Snapdragon 835 processor, 5.8-inch or 6.2-inch “Infinity Display,” and more. Pricing also remains the same.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced the addition of Coral Blue as a color option for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in the United States. The Coral Blue versions will be available for purchase exclusively at Best Buy and Samsung.com beginning July 21.

