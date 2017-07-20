Google Play’s new curated lists will help you find your new favorite app

Finding great new apps on Google Play can be hard given the massive number available, but Google wants to do something about that. In a blog post yesterday, Google revealed a new feature for Play’s Editors’ Choice section which provides users with curated lists of apps hand-picked by Google Play Editors.

Editors’ Choice is nothing new for Google Play, but with this recent update Google is “kicking it up a notch.” That starts with more lists of apps covering a wide variety of apps in games. Each list is presented in the form of an “article” with input on each app from Google Play’s editors. Users will get a brief overview of each app listed, as well as a closer look into why Google loves it so much.

With the introduction of new editorial pages in our revamped Editors’ Choice section, our Google Play editors hand-select apps and games with the best experiences on Android and compile them around popular themes, while offering context on why they love each individual app or game.

These new editorial pages are available in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S., with more countries coming soon. Some of those new pages are listed below and live now.

