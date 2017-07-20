India’s Maruti Suzuki brings Android Auto to 5 older vehicles via software update

Arguably one of the most disliked aspects of modern cars is their built-in infotainment systems. For this reason, many manufacturers are choosing to include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to make the experience better. This is why India’s Maruti Suzuki has released two 2017 cars with Android Auto built-in and is updating five older models to include the feature…

Maruti Suzuki is just the latest car manufacturer to show up on Android Auto’s support page. It joins the ranks of almost 40 other car makers who now include the option for users to plug in their Android smartphones and let it run the infotainment system.

As noted by AutoCar India, Maruti Suzuki already announced Android Auto for the 2017 Ignis and the Dzire models but will soon push an OTA update out to the company’s SmartPlay infotainment system to bring Android Auto to older models already on the road. These include the Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-cross, all of which previously only supported Apple’s CarPlay.

