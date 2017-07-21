Hungarian and Russian keyboards are missing characters in Android Wear 2.0, fix incoming

Android Wear 2.0 brought with it a major redesign that made watches running Google’s OS more independent. This change brought with it the ability to respond to texts and other types of messages via a virtual keyboard instead of just by voice. Unfortunately, for those who use the Russian and Hungarian keyboard, some characters have been missing…
Android Police found a couple of threads on Google’s product support forums where customers complained about the fact that these characters were missing from both the Hungarian and Russian keyboards found on Android Wear 2.0.
Thankfully, it appears that a fix is coming (eventually) as an Android Wear Help Forum community manager has updated each post with the following message:
Just wanted to update this thread to say that this has carefully been considered and will be coming in a future update.
