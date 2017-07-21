SDS announces new Android 10.3-Inch Retrofit Touch Screen for BMWs

While not Android Auto, BMW drivers are getting a new third-party Android in-dash system by way of Safe Drive System’s new Advanced ANDRO 10.3-inch Retrofit Touch Screen officially announced today.

The new system is made to replace 6.5-inch legacy screens and is compatible with BMW 1/2/3/4 series models manufactured since 2013, and the new BMW X1.

It is also fully meets all of BMW OEM requirements, which means it will interface with iDrive and rear-view cameras using BMW’s Park Assist System (PAS):

The new screen is fully integrated with iDrive, BMW’s computer system that controls most secondary vehicular functions. It can also be retrofitted to connect to a rear-view camera, and because it supports BMW’s Park Assist System (PAS), it provides a more expansive view when the driver is in the process of reverse parallel parking. The screen, moreover, features a new NBT EVO user interface, enabling effortless installation and operation.

The display will be available August 10 for $955 through dealer websites and elsewhere, and installation takes about 20 minutes.