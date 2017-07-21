SDS announces new Android 10.3-Inch Retrofit Touch Screen for BMWs

- Jul. 21st 2017 7:05 am PT

View Comments

While not Android Auto, BMW drivers are getting a new third-party Android in-dash system by way of Safe Drive System’s new Advanced ANDRO 10.3-inch Retrofit Touch Screen officially announced today.

Best iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV game controllers

The new system is made to replace 6.5-inch legacy screens and is compatible with BMW 1/2/3/4 series models manufactured since 2013, and the new BMW X1.

It is also fully meets all of BMW OEM requirements, which means it will interface with iDrive and rear-view cameras using BMW’s Park Assist System (PAS):

The new screen is fully integrated with iDrive, BMW’s computer system that controls most secondary vehicular functions. It can also be retrofitted to connect to a rear-view camera, and because it supports BMW’s Park Assist System (PAS), it provides a more expansive view when the driver is in the process of reverse parallel parking. The screen, moreover, features a new NBT EVO user interface, enabling effortless installation and operation.

The display will be available August 10 for $955 through dealer websites and elsewhere, and installation takes about 20 minutes.

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Android Auto

Android Auto

About the Author

Jordan Kahn's favorite gear

LG 34-inch Widscreen Monitor

LG 34-inch Widscreen Monitor
This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes

This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes